Sandwich and coffee chains including Costa Coffee, Caffe Nero, Greggs and Starbucks have shared update on their face mask rules.

It comes as people have been reminded to keep washing their hands, wear a face mask and stay apart from others to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

We've put together a round-up of what each chain have said.

Costa Coffee

Costa have reopened many of their stores to allow people to eat inside.

The chain's website states: "Customers will be welcomed back to eat-in on a first come, first serve basis and allocated a table by one of our team members.

"Those customers visiting a store and who are able to, will be required to wear a face covering whilst in store.

"Those customers opting to eat-in can remove their face covering when sat at a table consuming their food and drink.

"You’ll notice our tables will be placed 2m apart, except for seated customers who can be 1m+ when side by side or back to back. Any seating out of service will be clearly marked.

"Please be aware that we’re also taking the details of customers who wish to eat-in stores, via a QR code.

"If required, the data will be shared with the NHS and Track & Trace programme to help stop the spread of the virus. Look out for the QR codes by the tills or on our tables."

Greggs

In an update on their website, Greggs said: "As a national retailer, we’re keen to play our part in getting the nation back up and running again and serving the communities in which we operate.

"We continue to follow Government guidelines and will only operate in a way that is safe to do so for both colleagues and customers."

These are the following changes for customers:

Only one adult per household will be allowed in the shop. Children can join them if needed.

Floor markings have been placed to guide customers around the shop at a safe distance.

Customers must keep a 2m distance from others.

Greggs are also asking customers to pay with card or contactless where possible

Face masks or coverings must be worn when inside the shop.

Caffe Nero

These are the safety measures from Caffe Nero, as stated on their website.

It reads: "We have carefully considered how we can operate our stores whilst being safe and following government guidance.

"As such, we have adapted the way we serve you, as well as enforcing other safety measures to keep both our store teams and customers as safe as possible.

"We only accept cashless payment, so please download our app, or have your card with you.

"You can expect social distancing standards in place in order to recognise the 1m distancing.

"There are markers on the floor showing where furniture should be, as well as where to stand whilst in queue.

"Our store teams are enforcing regular surface sanitising – at least every 30 minutes – and run a deep clean before opening and after closing each day.

"Our teams are hand-washing every 30 minutes, as well as wearing gloves (and masks if they choose).

"For now, we will only be serving in take-away cups and bags, as it’s best not to handle crockery or re-usable cups.

"We will continue to monitor each store as we manage through the demands of Covid-19 safety measures. Our decisions will be based on what is right for our teams, each store and its community.

"A big thank you to all our loyal customers for your ongoing support."

Starbucks

Starbucks customers must wear face masks in stores, but it is unclear as to whether staff will challenge those who do not wear one.

The chain's news website includes an update from earlier in the year.

It reads: "Social distancing will be in place inside our stores, but where our operations allow, we will also be offering customers the choice of picking up their beverages at our store entrances.

"We continue to observe elevated cleaning and sanitising protocols.

"Additional steps we’re taking include: more frequent cleaning and sanitizing of high-contact surface areas, increased hand washing by partners, supplementing partner hand washing with hand sanitizer and restricting the use of personal cups, reusable cups and water bottles for partners and customers. We will continue to honour the personal cup discount in markets where this is offered.

"Payment will preferably be made via contactless payment or, where available, payment can be made via the Starbucks Rewards app which also enables customers to order ahead."