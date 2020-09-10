Portugal has been added to the government quarantine list - meaning those who return to England have to self-isolate for two weeks.

Here's everything you need to know.

Which countries have been added to the quarantine list?

The following countries have been added for those travelling to England:

Portugal

Hungary

French Polynesia

Reunion

When will the quarantine come into effect?

Those arriving in England from the countries listed above must self-isolate for 14 days from 4am on Saturday, September 12, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said.

What else has Grant Shapps said?

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said on Twitter: “Data shows we need to remove Portugal (minus the Azores and Madeira), Hungary, French Polynesia and Reunion from the Travel Corridor list to keep everyone safe.

“If you arrive in England from these destinations after 4am Saturday, you will need to self-isolate for 14 days.”

Which countries do you not have to self-isolate for 14 days?

Mr Shapps added: "If you arrive in England from the Azores or Madeira, you will NOT need to self-isolate for 14 days."

Mr Shapps also confirmed that Sweden has been added to the travel corridor list, allowing them to avoid self-isolating when arriving in England.

He said: “This week, Sweden has been added to the Travel Corridors list. If you arrive in England from Sweden, you will not need to self-isolate for 14 days.”

He also reiterated that all travellers returning to the UK are legally required to complete a Passenger Locator Form.

Mr Shapps said: “This is vital in protecting public health and ensuring those who need to are complying with self-isolation rules.

“It is a criminal offence not to complete the form and spot checks will be taking place.”