ITV producers working on Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway are in need of people to take part in the next series in 2021.

We've put together who the team are looking for - and how you can apply.

Who are producers looking for?

In a statement on the Applause Store website, it reads: "Do you fancy setting up your friends, family, work mates, football team, pub landlord... anyone?

"Is your friend or family member a fantastic character who we simply have to surprise on the show?

"Do you know anyone who has a massive year coming up? Is their calendar full of weddings, births and fun-filled adventures?

"Do they have any naughty confessions or stories? Do you have some naughty confessions?

"Do you know someone who is an incessant and hilarious Tweeter?

"Any funny photos or outrageously embarrassing videos? We want to see them all.

"Above all we’re looking for fantastic characters who will enjoy getting a big surprise and the Saturday night of their life – live on ITV."

However, an age restriction applies.

ITV states: "If you are applying to take part in the show yourself, you must be aged at least 18 (eighteen) years of age.

"If you ​are​ nominating someone and ​you​ are aged under 18 (eighteen) years old then please arrange for a parent/guardian who is aged 18 (eighteen) or over to complete the Entry Form on your behalf. The Nominee must be aged at least 6 (six) years of age."

When is the deadline?

The last date for applications is Friday, April 2, 2021 (This may be extended without notice at the Producer's discretion).

The audition/casting period takes place between Tuesday, September 1 2020 and Friday, April 2, 2021.

How to apply

To submit an application, go to: https://itvuk.etribez.com/ag/itvta/snta17/welcome.html.