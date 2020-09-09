While the Eat Out to Help Out scheme may be over, a number of restaurant chains are continuing to offer 50 per cent discount during September.

So, if you missed out on grabbing a bargain in August, there's still time to get a slice of the action.

It's important to point out that these latest deals are the businesses' own schemes, so not all may not tie up exactly with what the Government's scheme offered last month.

As ever, check directly with the restaurants for the full terms and conditions before you make a booking.

According to MoneySavingExpert, the chains taking part include:

Bill's: Up to 50 per cent off a special menu, Mon-Wed from 12pm throughout September.

Bistrot Pierre: 50 per cent off food and non-alcoholic drinks (up to £10 off per person), Mon-Wed throughout September.

Drake & Morgan: 50 per cent off (up to £10 off per person) when you book a table, Mon-Wed throughout September.

Comptoir Libanais: 50 per cent off (up to £10 off per person) when you book a table, Mon-Wed throughout September.

Franco Manca: 50 per cent off (up to £10 off per person) food and non-alcoholic drinks, Mon-Wed throughout September.

Gaucho: 50 per cent off (up to £10 off per person) food and non-alcoholic drinks from the a la carte menu, Mon-Wed throughout September.

Harvester: 50 per cent off mains via app from 11.30am onwards, Mon-Wed until Wednesday, September 9.

Oakham Inns: 50 per cent off food and non-alcoholic drinks, Mon-Wed throughout September.

Pizza Hut: 2for1 mains for people already signed up to their database, Mon-Wed from September 7-30.

San Carlo: 50 per cent off food and non-alcoholic drinks (up to £10 off per person), Mon-Wed throughout September (except its Alto branch).

Slug & Lettuce: 50 per cent off food and non-alcoholic drinks, no cap, throughout September.

Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery: 50 per cent off mains via app from 11.30am onwards, Mon-Wed until Wednesday, September 9.

The Coconut Tree: 50 per cent off food and non-alcoholic drinks, Mon-Wed throughout September.

The Real Greek: 50 per cent off food (up to £10 off per person) on lunch and Filoxenia dinner menu, Mon-Wed throughout September. Not valid on drinks and can't be used with other offers.

Toby Carvery: 50 per cent off mains via app from 11.30am onwards, Mon-Wed until Wednesday, September 9.

Yo! Sushi: 50 per cent off selected dishes, Mon-Fri throughout September. Can't be used with other offers.

Which chains are NOT extending the discount during September?

Several chains have told MoneySavingExpert that they won't be extending the 50% off.

They include:

Carluccio's

Frankie & Benny's

Fridays (formerly TGI Fridays)

Fuller's

KFC

Las Iguanas

Tim Hortons

Wagamama

Wahaca

While they won't be extending the 50 per cent off, that's not to say that they won't be running any deals though.

Wetherspoon have reduced the prices on a range of meals and drinks between Mondays and Wednesdays until Wednesday, November 11, all part of its 'Stay Out to Help Out' scheme.

Fridays say they are offering a free appetiser with any main meal, between Mondays and Wednesdays during the first two weeks of September.

Bella Italia are taking 25 per cent off main meals between Monday and Thursday throughout September, while Café Rouge are doing 25 per cent off food from September 1-3 and 7-10 September. Diners will need a code to take advantage of both offers.