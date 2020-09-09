A teenager convicted of manslaughter while working as a runner for a drug dealer has had his sentence cut by appeal judges.

The boy, now 17, was 15 when 47-year-old father, Lee Evans from Burnham was stabbed to death in Chelmsford in June 2018.

He had been given a nine-year custodial term.

That was reduced to seven years by three judges at a Court of Appeal hearing in London on Tuesday (September 8).

The teen was one of two people convicted of killing Mr Evans.

Drug dealer Kyle Sullivan, now 25 from Writtle was also convicted of manslaughter and given a jail term of 17 years and four months.

Appeal judges also cut his jail term to 15 years.

The court heard how Mr Evans had been attacked shortly after buying drugs.

Mr Evans was found off of Parkinson Drive in Chelmsford before being taken to hospital where, a short time later, he was pronounced dead.

Lawyers representing the teenager said the trial judge, Judge John Lafferty, had failed to take full account of his age and immaturity.

Appeal judges Lord Justice Bean, Mr Justice Lavender and Mrs Justice Cockerill upheld the teenager’s challenge.

They also ruled that the teenager could not be names in media reports of the case.