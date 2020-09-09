A PENSIONER who fell off a bus and broke her hip had to wait four house for an ambulance to take her to hospital.

Eileen Jennings, 91, from Burnham, who has Parkinsons, was left in agony after falling as she was getting off a bus near All Saints’ Church, in Maldon.

Partially blind husband Alex, 89, helped make her as comfortable as possible while a couple passing by called 999 twice, but no ambulance came.

Four hours and five 999 calls later, an ambulance finally arrived to take Eileen to Chelmsford’s Broomfield Hospital.

Mr Jennings, an Army veteran and retired writer, says the way his wife was treated was “disgusting”.

He now wants to introduce ‘Eileen’s Law’ to help elderly people who are left waiting by the emergency services.

Mr Jennings said: “Five calls were made stressing the urgency of it, but they left her in agony in the rain on the pavement.

“We gave the address as round the corner from All Saints’ Church in Maldon.

“Their excuse was that they thought she was sitting on a stool in the church.

“Eileen was eventually taken to Broomfield Hospital where half of her hip was replaced.

“She was in so much pain they had to give her a drip of paracetamol and then morphine in on the way to the hospital.

“I want to bring in something like Eileen’s Law if it is possible.

“For elderly people having to wait like Eileen is disgraceful.

“I could have lost her. She was in a terrible state.”

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We would like to apologise for any distress caused to Mrs Jennings and her family for the long wait she experienced.

“At the time we received this call we were experiencing high demand for our services.

“On multiple occasions when we despatched ambulances to the scene we were forced to divert to prioritise patients with life-threatening injuries and illnesses.”

The spokesman added: “We understand that these situations can be stressful for patients and their families and, again, we are very sorry. We invite the family to contact us and speak to our dedicated patient experience team.”