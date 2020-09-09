MORE than 100 people across Essex had their lives saved thanks to organ donation last year.

This week marks Organ Donation Week and NHS Blood and Transplant is urging people to talk to their families about organ donation.

In 2019, 108 people in Essex had their lives saved by a transplant.

Many in the county are still waiting for a life-saving call.

This year the law on organ donation in England changed to an “opt out” system.

This means it will be considered that you would be willing to donate your organs, unless you have opted out, are in one of the excluded groups or have told your family you do not want to donate.

The service is reminding people they still have a choice and family members will still be consulted before organ donation goes ahead.

Anthony Clarkson, director of organ donation and transplantation for NHS Blood and Transplant, said: “We need more people in Essex to talk about organ donation to increase the number of life-saving transplants.

“Even now the law has changed, families will still be approached before organ donation goes ahead.

“So it remains so important to talk to your families and make sure they know what you want to happen.

“Register your organ donation decision on the NHS Organ Donor Register and tell your family the choice you have made.

“If the time comes, we know families find the organ donation conversation with nurses or medical teams much easier if they already know what their relative wanted.”

Find out more and register your decision by visiting NHS Organ Donor Register at www.

organdonation.nhs.uk.