A COMMUNITY café has delivered more than 1,000 meals and food bags to vulnerable residents since the start of the lockdown thanks to an injection of funding.

Frydays, in Clacton, is part of the St John's Church outreach programme and is entirely self-funded.

Usually the team serves up affordable warm meals within the church hall, giving people living in the area the chance to socialise and meet new people.

Since the start of the pandemic, however, the volunteer-run café has had to adapt in order to be able to keep providing for the community.

Instead of dishing up plates of tasty grub in-house, the hardworking team has been delivering meals and food bags to the doorsteps of the town's residents.

Mark Stephenson, Tendring Council councillor for St John's, joined the community food project earlier this month for a day of work on the frontline.

Working alongside the café's delivery organiser Dave Bye, Mr Stephenson helped the café packaged up and give out meals and food bags to veterans.

"I have long supported the veterans club and it comes as no surprise that they have an impressive set up with many committed volunteers who have come together to help those who have no one to help them at home," he said.

"We all appreciate a good, hot meal and what Dave and his volunteers do here tears down the isolation that this pandemic has forced on people."

In total, since the beginning of the lockdown, Frydays has delivered a staggering 1,200 meals and food bags, thanks to support from the likes of Tesco, Asda, Lidl, Marks & Spencer and Neighbourly.

And a generous grant wangled by Mr Stephenson and his wife Gemma, also a councillor for St John's, has proved a huge financial help for the café.

"Although we are not a food bank, we will always help when we can," said Fryday's team leader Clive Upton.

"We are self-funding and so thank both councillors Mark and Gemma Stephenson for the £500 grant they were able to get for us. "We do need more help and ask that if anyone is interested in donating, especially dry goods and tins, to please get in touch with the church office."

To find out more about Fryday's Community Café visit facebook.com/gtclactonparish