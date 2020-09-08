POLICE investigating the shooting of a school student say it is being treated as an isolated incident, but the victim remains in a critical condition.

Suffolk Police were called to Kesgrave at about 8.40am on Monday to reports a 15-year-old boy had been shot in Friends Walk.

The victim, who was on his way to Kesgrave High School at the time, sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, where he is currently receiving medical treatment.

Later the same day a 15-year-old boy from the Woodbridge area was arrested by armed police in Westwood Avenue, Ipswich, on suspicion of attempted murder.

He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre where he currently remains for questioning.

Assistant Chief Constable Rob Jones said: “Our immediate thoughts at this time are with the victim of this horrific incident and his family, who we are providing full support to.

“I understand this attack will have caused a great deal of alarm and distress to the people of Kesgrave and the surrounding area, but we are now satisfied that this was an isolated incident and there is no wider threat to the local community.

“Our priority is to keep everyone safe and I would like to stress that crimes such as this are extremely rare in Suffolk. This is an area with a number of schools nearby and going forward, parents should not be concerned about dropping off or collecting their children.

“However, there will be additional officers on patrol in Kesgrave to provide reassurance and I would encourage anyone with any concerns or information to speak to them.

“Finally, I once again urge anyone with information about this incident to contact us without delay.”

Any witnesses, or anyone with information about this incident, is asked to contact the Major Investigation Team, quoting reference: 52067/20.

Visit suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update or call 101.