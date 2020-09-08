Bosses at convenience store chain the Co-op have asked shoppers to suggest where they should open new branches across the country.

It comes as the retail giant announced last week that dozens of new stores nationwide will be opening their doors in the run up to Christmas - with about three new shops opening each week.

How many stores are the Co-op opening between September and Christmas 2020?

The convenience retailer will launch over 65 stores new and extended stores, with more than 100 further outlets receiving major makeovers as part of a £130M store investment programme creating up to 1,000 local jobs.

The latest announcement is in addition to the more than 1,000 permanent roles that came from temporary jobs created to keep communities fed during lockdown.

How can members of the public suggest where the Co-op should open a new store?

Members of the public can let the Co-op know of sites where they would like to see a new Co-op serving their community at: https://www.coop.co.uk/suggest-a-site.

Where will the Co-op open new stores and improve existing ones?

Here is the full list of locations that the Co-op will open across the UK between September and Christmas 2020:

Islington, Holloway Road, Gainsborough Studios and Caledonian Road

Exeter, Belgrave Road – The Depot and, Pennsylvania Road

Roehampton, Danebury Avenue

Guildford, Connaught House

Hereford, Grandstand Road

Bath, Wellsway

Reading, London Road

Crieff, Town Green

Borrowash, Victoria Road

Kirkcaldy, Lauder Road

Perth, Darnhall Drive

Coppull, Spendmore Lane

Sandiacre, Market Place

Newcastle upon Tyne, Great North Road

Skelmanthorpe, Commercial Road

Grappenhall, Knutsford Road

Wakefield, Lupset petrol filling station and store

Aston, Sheffield, petrol filling station and store

Guisborough, petrol filling station and store

Cheshunt, Church Lane

Cottenham, High Street

Shenfield, Hutton Road

Bolton-Le-Sands, Bye Pass Road

Kennington, Walworth Road

Ebbsfleet, Castle Hill

Penyffordd, Hawarden Road

Swansea, Walter Road

Barnet, Millbrook Park

Beckenham, Albermarle Road

Dover, Crabble Hill

Invergordon, High Street

Leeds, Merrion Way

Coventry, Fairfax Street

Haddenham, Pegasus Way

Leeds, Burley Street

Birmingham, University Locks

Hove, Kingsway

Maidstone, Loose Road

Reading, Thames Valley Park (Microsoft)

Barrow-in-Furness, Abbey Road

Gatley, Gatley Road

Greenford, Greenford Green

Hastings, Parkstone Parade

Telford, Stafford Street

Cannock, Longford Road

Preston, Garstang Road

Crewe, Remer Street

Oughtibridge, Langsett Road

Royal Albert Wharf, Gallions Quarter

Templecombe, High Street

Edinburgh, Stockbridge

Ferniegair, Carlisle Road

Great Lumley, Front Street

Norbury, London Road

Oakley, Oakley Lane

Redditch, Evesham Road

Rosudgeon, Main Road

Wrexham, Lord Street

What have bosses at the Co-op said?

David Roberts, managing director, Co-op Property, said: “Co-op works to operate at the heart of local life, making a difference in its communities.

"Multiple factors motivate consumers, with ease, choice and added services chief among them.

"We continually look for new locations, sites which are definitively convenient in their community – closer to our Members and customers with proximity shopping a key consumer consideration.

"Co-operation is a fundamental part of our DNA, and through our partnership approach we are enriching our offer to make convenience truly compelling in our communities.”

How to apply for a new job at the Co-op

To search for roles, visit https://jobs.coop.co.uk/.