The latest number of daily coronavirus cases has jumped by 2,948, government figures have shown — the second biggest 24-hour rise since May.

We've put together a round-up of the latest information from government officials.

What is the seven-day rate of new cases of coronavirus in the UK?

The seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 in the UK has risen above 20 cases per 100,000 people.

In the seven days to September 7, the rate stood at 21.3 cases per 100,000, up from 13.9 in the previous week (the seven days to August 31).

A rate of 20 cases per 100,000 or above, if reported in other countries, is the level at which the Government considers imposing quarantine conditions on people travelling to the UK.

Nearly 6,000 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the UK in the 48 hours to 9am on Monday, according to the latest figures from the Department of Health and Social Care.

How many cases were reported in the 24 hours to 9am on Sunday, September 6? A total of 2,988.

How many people have died of coronavirus in England?

A further four people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals to 29,611, NHS England said on Monday (September 7).

The patients were aged between 76 and 95 and all had known underlying health conditions.

The dates of the deaths were all on September 5.

No deaths were reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

What's the latest on coronavirus in Wales?

There have been a further 133 cases of Covid-19 in Wales, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 18,514.

Public Health Wales said no further deaths had been reported, with the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic remaining at 1,597.

Why do the government figures vary from hospital figures?

The Government announcement varies from the hospital figures because it includes deaths in all settings and can cover different reporting periods.