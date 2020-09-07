A MAN linked to a bomb blast in Lawford has been re-bailed by Essex Police.

Officers were called with reports of an explosion in Wignall Street shortly after 7pm on August 14.

Emergency services attended the incident and quickly established the cause of the blast was from a homemade explosive device.

Nearby residents had to be evacuated from their homes while the bomb squad and military teams were sent in.

Witnesses reported they saw a huge plume of smoke rising 100ft into the air shortly after a loud bang had gone off.

No-one was hurt in the blast, however damage was caused to a parked car after it was hit by debris.

A 64-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing an explosion likely to endanger life or property.

He was released on bail until today while police continued enquires into the circumstances behind the blast.

However, Essex Police has now announced he has now been re-bailed until November 5.