A vets has been forced to close after a member of staff tested positive for coronavirus.

Avon House Vets in Maldon is temporarily closed as staff self-isolate after one member tested positive on Friday (September 4).

Staff have reassured clients that they do not need to isolate.

A member of staff said: "We are very sorry for any inconvenience this may cause but believe the safety of our clients needs to come first.

"The person who has tested positive had and continues to have no symptoms and the rest of the team remain healthy thus far.

"We would like to reassure our clients that, due to the safety features in place at the practice, none of them are considered to be ‘contacts’ and that they do not need to isolate or change any of their routines from what is currently the norm.

"Our resources are a little stretched at present but, following a deep clean and disinfection, we will try to open the practice again as soon as possible though for a few days this will likely be with a limited service.

"We are currently looking at getting some of our team from our sister branches in Black Notley and Great Dunmow to step in and help until we can all take up our stations again.

"In the meantime if you need any help, advice or to speak to us, please contact Black Notley Vets on (01376) 328038. We know we are in your thoughts look forward to hopefully seeing everyone soon. Thank you."