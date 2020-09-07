Officers helped perform a controlled explosion after a hand grenade was found.
Braintree Police performed a controlled explosion in Saling after a member of the public located an unexploded hand grenade from World War I.
Explosive Ordnance Disposal from Colchester helped assist teams with the explosion on Sunday (September 6).
Unexploded WW2 Hand Granade - Controlled explosion by EOD
This video was recorded by Student Constable Aaron Rulton who was on scene and understandably standing at a safe distance!