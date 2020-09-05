Products made by Greggs and Holland & Barrett are among the latest items to be recalled by the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

We've put together a round-up of the latest items to be urgently recalled from the shelves.

If you have bought any of the items below, do not consume them, and take them back to the place of purchase.

Greggs recalls frozen Steak Bakes (2 pack) - Sold in Iceland stores

Greggs have recalled their Greggs frozen 2 pack steak bakes because they may contain small pieces of plastic.

The FSA said: "The presence of plastic makes this product unsafe to eat.

"This product is exclusively sold in Iceland Stores and does not affect the products sold in Greggs."

Product name: Greggs Steak Bakes (2 pack)

Pack size: 280g

Best before: 20 December 2020, 22 December 2020, 23 December 2020

Holland & Barrett recalls several of its products

Holland & Barrett has taken the precautionary step of recalling several of its products containing Brazil nuts because they may contain salmonella.

The products include the following:

Broken Brazil Nuts

Pack size: 100g, 300g, 400g

Batch code: 145450, 145765, 145571, 145816, 146021, 146807, 146125, 146569,147201, 145506

Best before: March 2021, May 2021

Healthy Heart

Pack size: 200g

Batch code: 146936

Best before: March 2021

Mixed Nuts and Raisins

Pack size: 200g

Batch code: 145118, 146049

Best before: October 2020, February 2021

Mixed Nuts and Raisins

Pack size: 1kg

Batch code: 145968, 146070, 146871, 147011

Best before: December 2020, March 2021

In addition, Holland & Barrett have also recalled their Super Hair Food Supplement 60 Coated Tablets 1 A Day Formula because it contains soya which is not mentioned on the label.

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to soya.

Product details:

Holland & Barrett Super Hair Food Supplement 60 Coated Tablets 1 A Day Formula

Pack size: 60 Tablets

Batch code: 751519-01, 751519-03, 751944-01, 751949-03

Best before: February and March 2023

Allergens: Soya

Freshasia Foods recalls Lamb and Carrot Dumplings

Freshasia Foods is recalling Lamb and Carrot Dumplings because they contain crustaceans, which are not mentioned on the label.

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to crustaceans.

Product details:

Name: Freshasia Lamb and Carrot Dumplings

Pack size: 400g

Batch code: 200402

Best before: 6 April 2021

For information can be found on the Food Standards Agency website.