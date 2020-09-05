THE Eat Out to Help Out has proved a huge success for eateries in the area - and now we want to know the name of your favourite place which took part.

The scheme launched in August to give the leisure and hospitality sector a boost after months of lockdown.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak launched the scheme as he wanted to encourage people to eat out after restaurants reopened.

The scheme meant diners could enjoy up to 50 per cent off food, up to a maximum of £10 per person, from Monday to Wednesday.

Data has shown spending increased by more than a third on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays during the scheme compared to the month before.

And when it ended on Tuesday restaurants and cafes across Essex decided to extend it or launch their own schemes.

The month long scheme may have allowed you to dine out at your favourite places or try somewhere new.

And now we want to know your favourite place which took part in and around Harwich and Manningtree.

The Standard is launching the Best of Eat Out to Help Out award to give our restaurants and cafes an extra boast.

So whether you love their perfect coffee and cakes, superb meals or the incredible staff, let us know who deserves recognition.

You can nominate online or via post by Friday, September 18.

Visit www.gazette-news.co.uk/promotions.

Or post your nomination, your full name and contact number by the closing date to Best Eat Out Venue Unit 1 Brunel Court, Brunel Way, Severalls Industrial Estate, Colchester CO4 9XP

We will then publish the top 20 venues as chosen by our readers.

You will then have the chance to vote for your favourite to be crowned the winner.

The winner will be announced later this year.

Terms and conditions will apply.

