A councillor said complaints made against him were 'politically driven' and designed to cause 'maximum embarrassment'.

Former Maldon District Council leader Adrian Fluker was found to have breached the councillors code of conduct by the joint standards committee yesterday (Thursday, September 3).

Adrian Fluker has said he he is 'disappointed' but 'respects' the decision where members voted four votes to two.

He said: "I am disappointed by the findings of the Standards Committee because I am not homophobic, or a bully and a previous committee meeting found no case to answer.

"These complaints were politically driven personal attacks designed to cause the maximum amount of humiliation and embarrassment.

"I have spent the last four years leading the Council through the transformation process which resulted in achieving £1.5m of annual savings so to spend such large amounts of tax payers money on complaints between members grates with me and not least of all as prior to the 2019 elections such complaints would have been dealt with through a resolution process with little or no cost to ratepayers and would have resulted in the same outcomes

"That said I respect the decision of the Standards Committee and hope that members of the council will from now on concentrate their time, energy and resources on the issues that most affect our residents and businesses namely local government reorganisation which will see the abolition of district councils, and the government’s proposals for planning reform that could mean thousands of houses being built across the District."