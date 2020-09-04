A TOP doctor has explained the common Covid-19 symptoms in children that parents should look out for.

Good Morning Britain's Dr Hilary Jones issued advice this morning as children head back to school.

Speaking to Ben Shephard and Charlotte Hawkins, he explained that the common symptoms children show are not on the official list of coronavirus symptoms.

Hilary pointed out that children will be sharing germs with each other that could include the common cold and other minor illnesses.

But schoolchildren could still spread Covid-19, and aside from the three main symptoms, there are a few others to watch out for.

Hilary said on ITV: "Millions of people get diarrhoea and vomiting every year in the UK, but children in particular seem to be effected.

"If they get Covid-19, which is a rarity in itself, sometimes nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea can be a symptom.

"It's not a cardinal symptom, but it can be a symptom.

"A trial that's been conducted in the US that looked at nearly 1,000 children shows that quite a significant proportion of them had nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.

"So it's something to be aware of. Certainly, you wouldn't want to panic if your child had a tummy upset because they're so very common and usually associated with something else.

"But it can be a symptom of Covid-19."

What has the PM said about the risk of contracting coronavirus in schools?

The Prime Minister said the risk of contracting coronavirus in schools is “very small”, and that pupils face greater harm by continuing to stay at home.

Boris Johnson said: “I have previously spoken about the moral duty to reopen schools to all pupils safely, and I would like to thank the school staff who have spent the summer months making classrooms Covid-secure in preparation for a full return in September.

“We have always been guided by our scientific and medical experts, and we now know far more about coronavirus than we did earlier this year.

“As the chief medical officer has said, the risk of contracting Covid-19 in school is very small and it is far more damaging for a child’s development and their health and wellbeing to be away from school any longer.

“This is why it’s vitally important that we get our children back into the classroom to learn and to be with their friends.

"Nothing will have a greater effect on the life chances of our children than returning to school.”