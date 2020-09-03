Essex Eastenders star Maisie Smith is heavily rumoured to be hitting the Strictly dance floor this autumn to strut her stuff.
The actress and ex-Home Secretary Jacqui Smith and Invictus Games star JJ Chalmers are said to be taking part, as well as Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing who was confirmed for Strictly 2019 before having to drop out due to a foot injury.
Former Chalkwell Junior School pupil Maisie Smith, from Westcliff, shot to fame as a six-year-old playing cheeky EastEnders character Tiffany Dean - the youngest daughter of Bianca Jackson, played by Patsy Palmer.
She played the role of Tiffany from 2008 to 2014 and then in November 2016, she temporarily returned to the show in the role for a guest stint, before making a full-time return in January 2018.
In January 2017 she signed up to take part in an online fitness programme called Results 4 Teens to inspire youngsters aged 13 to 17 to get healthy.