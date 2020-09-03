New figures have revealed which areas across England have reported a rise in Covid-19 cases - and shed light on the next places that could be heading for a local lockdown.

The figures for every local authority area are for the seven days to August 30, and are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent three days (August 31-September 2) has been excluded as it is incomplete and likely to be revised.

Where are the highest rates of coronavirus in England?

According to the new figures - in Pendle, 69 new cases were recorded in the seven days to August 30 – the equivalent of 74.9 per 100,000 people. This is the highest rate in England, and it is up from 58.6 in the seven days to August 23.

The rate in Bolton has jumped from 18.8 to 69.6, with 200 new cases.

Rossendale is in third place, where the rate has increased from 12.6 to 65.8 with 47 new cases.

Other areas recording notable week-on-week jumps include:

– Corby (up from 20.8 to 54.0, with 39 new cases)

– South Tyneside (up from 12.6 to 46.4, with 70 new cases)

– Trafford (up from 20.6 to 38.8, with 92 new cases)

– Leeds (up from 21.1 to 32.5, with 258 new cases)

– Wirral (up from 9.6 to 26.5, with 86 new cases)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency and is based on Public Health England data published on September 2 on the Government’s coronavirus online dashboard.

The list in full can be found below:

From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to August 30; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to August 30; rate of new cases in the seven days to August 23; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to August 23.