Hundreds of new jobs have been announced for Amazon depots across South Essex.

The online giant has announced an additional 150 permanent roles by the end of this year with more than 400 seasonal positions to support festive operations.

At the fulfilment centre in Tilbury, there be a further 100 permanent roles by the end of 2020 and it is also hiring for 300 seasonal roles.

The delivery station in Basildon will have around 100 extra staff by the end of the year. It is also hiring for more than 100 seasonal roles.

Amazon has annouced 7,000 new permanent roles by the end of 2020 across more than 50 sites, including Corporate offices and two new fulfilment centres launching in the autumn in the North East and in the Midlands.

The new roles, including engineers, graduates, HR and IT professionals, health and safety and finance specialists, as well as the teams who will pick, pack and ship customer orders, will help Amazon meet growing customer demand and enable small and medium sized enterprises selling on Amazon to scale their businesses.