A TOUR operator has confirmed a "small number" of passengers travelling into Stansted Airport have tested positive for coronavirus.

One passenger on the flight, who had been contacted by NHS Test and Trace and asked to self-isolate, complained that “hardly anyone” on the flight had been wearing a mask.

The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, told the PA news agency: “Our flight was hideous, hardly anyone wore a mask and the crew didn’t do anything about it.

“We raised the issue twice with the cabin crew who still didn’t enforce it.

“My family is okay but we are having to self-isolate.

“I’m so sad for my son because he has to miss his first week back at school.”

A TUI spokesman said the flight had arrived in Stansted on August 27 having set off from Heraklion, in Crete.

They added: "We’re aware of a small number of Covid-19 positive test results following flight TOM5449 returning from Heraklion to Stansted on 27 August.

"We can confirm that no guests tested positive for Covid-19 in our hotels and no symptoms were displayed before or during the flight home by any of the customers.”

“The health and safety of our customers and crew is our absolute highest priority and we will continue to work closely with public health authorities so we can continue to offer safe and enjoyable holidays.

“We believe that with good track and trace processes, testing at airports and a nuanced approach to travel corridors, customers can continue to travel safely.”