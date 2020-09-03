Maldon Salt are to star in ITV's Inside Britain's Food Factories tonight.

The famous firm allowed cameras behind the scenes at the Essex factory to find out how the iconic salt, which counts Delia Smith, Jamie Oliver and the Queen amongst its fans, is made.

Managing director, Steven Osborne appears in the programme to reveal how they make ten million boxes of salt a year, that's 100 boxes a minute.

He said: "It's become world famous due to the quality and the beautiful mellow taste.

Steven is fourth generation to make the salt, which is made on the shores of the River Blackwater.

The ITV show, filmed prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, goes through the process of salt making from harvesting the salt to boxing it up.

The entirely natural salt is harvested by boiling seawater from the River Blackwater at the highest tides - after it has absorbed dried salt deposits on the marsh plants.

Steven said: "The techniques have been passed down from family member to family member through the generations."

The six part series, narrated by actree Siobhan Finneran, also features Heck sausages from Yorkshire and Glenfarclas Whisky from Scotland.

Inside Britain's Food Factories in on ITV at 8.30pm and will also be available on ITV Hub.