TWO dogs were trapped in a utility room after a fire started in a home.

Essex Fire Service were called out to Western Road in Brentwood yesterday morning at 10.20am.

Two fire engines were sent to the scene where they found a small fire in the utility room.

Two dogs were trapped in the room and firefighters carried them to safety.

A youngster in the house had called 999 after a smoke alarm alerted him to the fire.

READ MORE: Southend's iconic illuminations could make a comeback as early discussions underway

READ MORE: Revealed - Electric trains worth £93m to connect our towns

Crew Manager Maxim Clark said: "He did exactly the right thing by getting out, staying out and calling 999.

"He did not put himself in danger and we were on the scene quickly, put out the fire and rescued the dogs."

It is believed the fire was caused by an overloaded extension lead which had a washing machine and tumble dryer plugged into it and set fire to a pile of clothes.

The fire, which was fully extinguished by 11.02am, was contained to the utility room but the kitchen and lounge suffered smoke damage.