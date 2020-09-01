The number of recorded coronavirus cases in Essex increased by 69 and 12 in Southend over the bank holiday weekend, official figures show.

Public Health England figures show that 6,039 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am on Tuesday (September 1) in Essex, up from 5,970 the same time on Friday.

The number in Southend increased by 12 over the bank holiday weekend.

The official figures show that 759 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am on Tuesday (September 1) in Southend, up from 747 the same time on Friday.

The health body is now including Pillar 2 tests – those carried out by commercial partners – alongside Pillar 1 tests, which are analysed in NHS or PHE laboratories and which made up the first stage of the Government's mass testing programme.

The rate of infection in Essex now stands at 406 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 517.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 5,524 over the period, to 337,168.

​Essex's cases were among the 26,789 recorded across the East of England, a figure which rose by 376 over the period.

Cumulative case counts include patients who are currently unwell, have recovered and those that have died.