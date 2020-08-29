Bosses at a McDonald's restaurant have temporarily closed their doors after three workers tested positive for coronavirus.
The fast food giant has confirmed the closure of the Whalebone Lane South restaurant in Dagenham, and says its alerted all staff members at the restaurant.
McDonald's has also alerted Public Health England about the outbreak and bosses have not yet revealed how long it'll be closed for.
A spokesperson for McDonald’s said: "This week we proactively decided to temporarily close our Dagenham Fs-Dt restaurant as a precautionary measure following three of our employees testing positive for COVID-19.
"We have contacted all restaurant employees, as well as Public Health England.
"As with all of the decisions we have made across this unprecedented period, the safety of our people and customers is our absolute priority, and we will re-open as soon as we feel we can."
