There’s a The Only Way Is Essex special coming in September and fans are very excited.

The one-off show will feature some of the biggest The Only Way Is Essex legends over the years, and you don’t have long to wait as it’ll be on screens on 6 September.

The special will be a welcome addition to TV screens for TOWIE fans as, amid the coronavirus pandemic, fans of the reality show haven’t had their fix this year.

Announcing the exciting special not too long ago, TOWIE tweeted: “SHUT UP! 10 years of #TOWIE!? BRAND NEW episodes coming this September, starting with an anniversary special.

“Things are about to get REEM, You ain't ready for this candy! #TOWIE10 on @ITVBe.”

And after the 10th anniversary special featuring some of the most well-known faces from the show, there will be a brand new series to get excited about.

The series is set to air twice a week – good news for any TOWIE fans.

A source told The Sun: “There have been lengthy discussions with the cast, and it just wouldn’t have worked without a busy social scene and going to clubs and their shops.

“So bosses have decided to wait until later in the year when the crisis has calmed down a bit. It’s not worth the risk.”

The special is set to remind us of some very iconic TOWIE moments, including Gemma Collins telling Arg he’ll “never get this candy” while donning a swimsuit, and Amy Childs introducing Sam Faiers to her first vajazzle.

We’ll also see Lauren Goodger and Mark Wright engage in a fiery row during which she pushes him into a pool at one of her parties.