AN AIRLINE insists staff and customers were at "little risk" of catching Covid-19 after it was revealed an infected passenger had to be removed from a flight moments before take-off.

Video footage has emerged online showing officials at Stansted Airport in Hazmat suits helping escort the passenger off a Ryanair aircraft on Wednesday.

Stansted says it is aware of the incident and members of its fire service were called in to assist.

A Ryanair spokesman said the scheduled flight to Pisa, Italy, was delayed by more than an hour after a full clean of the aircraft was carried out once the passenger was removed.

Ryanair flight to Pisa. Suspected corona boi on board #Ryanair pic.twitter.com/kBqtYJYOXE — Jamie ‘The James’ Jane (@FionnMurphy10) August 26, 2020

He also said the infected passenger had been seated on the plane for "less than ten minutes".

Ryanair said in a statement: "A passenger who boarded a flight from London Stansted to Pisa on Wednesday, August 26, received a text message notification before departure that he had tested positive for Covid-19.

"The passenger and his travel companion were immediately offloaded and taken to a Stansted Airport isolation area where they were assisted by local public health authorities.

"Since this passenger and his companion had complied fully with Ryanair health regulations, they were both wearing masks at all times at Stansted Airport and for the very short period they were seated on the aircraft prior to departure.

"There was little if any risk of Covid-19 transmission to other passengers or crew members as all of whom were also wearing face masks at all times.

"The aircraft departed for Pisa following a delay of 1hr 20 mins to allow for the empty seats and overhead cabin bins to be disinfected to comply with all UK health authority guidance.

"Ryanair apologises to all passengers for this short delay."

A spokesman for Stansted said the passenger and his companion were put in contact with Public Health England who "oversaw the passenger’s onward journey".