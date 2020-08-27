A COUNCILLOR who breached his code of conduct will find out if he is to face disciplinary action.

An investigation was launched after complaints were made about Chrisy Morris’s behaviour at a meeting of Maldon District Council.

One complaint made by a member of the public claimed Mr Morris showed disrespect to the chairman, “accosted” the member of public after he put his questions forward and was “aggressive” towards committee chairman Bryan Harker.

The council report says: “Councillor Morris was heard to assert that the chairman was too old and needed to quit."

“There were audible gasps at this...”

The complaint also claimed Mr Morris made phone calls during the meeting, was disrespectful by wearing a hat and that his actions would bring the council into disrepute.

The report says a council officer present at the meeting confirmed the events and spoke of her “disgust and horror at witnessing the behaviour of councillor Morris from early in the meeting, mentioning his sitting with his feet on the table”.

Mr Morris was made aware of the complaint by the monitoring officer but was “unrepentant” over his behaviour.

The report said: “It was clear that councillor Morris was intent on speaking and finishing what he wished to say regardless of requests by the chairman to desist.

“The initial interruption by, and refusal of councillor Morris to accede to the request of the chairman to desist, was in my view disrespectful to the chairman.

“To then make the personal remark as to the chairman being too old and needing to quit was equally disrespectful as well as offending the equalities legislation in that age is a protected characteristic.

“I conclude that councillor Morris has breached the local code of conduct for councillors.”

Another complaint was made by councillor Richard Dewick about Mr Morris’s behaviour at council meetings.

Mr Dewick said one meetings had been suspended because of his behaviour.

“I can honestly say that in over 28 years as a Maldon District Councillor I have never witnessed such appalling behaviour,” said Mr Dewick in his complaint.

Earlier this week another report found former council leader, Adrian Fluker to have 'bullied and 'deliberately humilated' another councillor.

Both report's into Mr Morris’s and Mr Fluker's behaviour will go before a meeting of the joint standards committee on Thursday, September 3.