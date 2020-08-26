Another 12 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Essex, health officials have announced.
Public Health England figures show that 5,932 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am on Wednesday in Essex, up from 5,921 the same time on Tuesday.
The health body is now including Pillar 2 tests – those carried out by commercial partners – alongside Pillar 1 tests, which are analysed in NHS or PHE laboratories and which made up the first stage of the Government's mass testing programme.
The rate of infection in Essex now stands at 398 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 505.
Another case of coronavirus has been recorded in Southend over the last 24 hours official figures show.
Figures show that 737 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am on Wednesday in Southend, up from 736 the same time on Tuesday.
