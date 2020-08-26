With pupils set to return to classrooms across England from September, psychiatrists are calling on the Government to ensure no parent is fined if their child misses school due to anxiety.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson is being urged by the Royal College of Psychiatrists to suspend fines for children who do not attend when schools reopen in September.

School standards minister Nick Gibb said there was a “moral imperative” for children to attend.

Local authorities can fine parents £120 – cut to £60 if paid within 21 days – over a child’s absence from school, with the threat of prosecution if they fail to pay.

Essex County Council has insisted it will look at each case of non-attendance individually and says it wants “clear evidence” of the support the school has offered to the family before taking action.

Penalties for absences could “severely” affect children’s and parents’ mental health, the body warned.

The Government has said fines for parents who refuse to send their children to England’s schools will only be used as a “last resort” when classes resume after the coronavirus shutdown.