A HANDFUL of lucky residents are celebrating after winning £1,000 each thanks to their postcode.

Five Mayflower Avenue neighbours, in Dovercourt, netted the windfall when their postcode was announced as a daily prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery on Tuesday.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt sent her well-wishes to the winners.

She said: “Congratulations to our winners. I’m thrilled for them and I hope they have fun with their winnings.”

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £600 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.

This draw was promoted by Save the Children which has received more than £10.1 million in funding from the players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

Save the Children connects parents, teachers, and childcare experts to build a brighter future for children across the UK.

It works to give children the support they need from the very start of life.

Many good causes close to the winners have also benefitted from players’ support, and local charities can apply for funding next year.

For more information on People’s Postcode Lottery, visit postcodelottery.co.uk or Facebook and Twitter.