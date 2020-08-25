BBC teatime quiz show Pointless is on the hunt for contestants to take part in a new series.

Do you have what it takes? Here's how to apply and take part in the primetime programme.

Who are producers of the show looking for?

In a statement on the application site for Pointless, it reads: "Could you trust your mum, brother, housemate, or your partner to help you win big under pressure?

"We would love to hear from pairs of fun, lively people who think they can take up the Pointless challenge."

Pointless star Richard Osman added: "Would you like to be on telly? Have you heard of Vanuatu?

"Would you like to see how nice Alexander Armstrong is IN REAL LIFE?

"Applications for the next series of Pointless are now open."

How to apply

To submit an application, click here.

The closing date for applications is February 1, 2021 - but auditions are happening sooner, so those interested have been urged to apply straight away.

Anyone who applies has to read the Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions, which can be found on the link above, before submitting their application.