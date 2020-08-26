A PROBE into a former council leader has found that he “bullied” and “deliberately humiliated” another councillor.

An independent investigation into Adrian Fluker of Maldon District Council was launched after complaints were made against him for making a “throat-slit gesture” at a meeting and saying “Hello Sailor” to fellow Tory councillor Richard Siddall.

The report, by Ch&i Associates, found that Mr Fluker failed to comply with the council’s code.

In his official complaint, Mr Siddall alleged that Mr Fluker had subjected him to bullying, intimidation and homophobic behaviour over a sustained period.

Mr Siddall claimed the then council leader had “effectively ‘outed’ him” to council officers after making a homophobic remark.

He also accused Mr Fluker of making a threatening throat-cutting gesture towards him during a council meeting.

The report said: “Councillor Fluker’s conduct towards Councillor Siddall appears to be designed to deliberately undermine and humiliate him whenever the opportunity arises.

“Councillor Fluker’s occasional use of Councillor Siddall’s sexuality to achieve this is a particularly concerning aspect of this complaint.

“Given the description of Councillor Fluker’s ‘camp’ manner when saying ‘Hello Sailor’, we have no doubt that he was trying to mock Councillor Siddall based on his sexuality.

The report said Mr Fluker failed to respond to the investigating team when they made attempts to speak to him and offered no evidence to the complaints made.

The report continued: “This investigation has concluded that by his conduct, Councillor Fluker did fail to treat Councillor Siddall with respect and bullied him over the period relevant to this investigation.

“This was demonstrated by his:

“A. shouting ‘Siddall’ in front of other councillors prior to the August council meeting, with the clear intent of drawing attention to the fact that his attire was not compliant with the Conservative Group’s dress code.

“B. making a joke to council officers about what Councillor Siddall would do when he got home to his husband.

“C. talking to Councillor Siddall in a deliberately affected/camp manner at the September council meeting, both in relation to his attire and with the comment ‘Hello Sailor’.

“D. making a throat-cutting gesture towards Councillors Siddall and Fleming when they abstained from a vote at the September Council meeting.”

A number of councillors gave evidence, including Karl Jarvis who told the investigation: “My opinion of this is that it clearly came across to Councillr Siddall as a homophobic remark.

“If I am absolutely honest, I do not know if Councillor Fluker entirely intended it as such.

“Councillor Fluker is a keen sailor and Councillor Siddall was talking about the fact that he also sails.

“Councillor Fluker had just had some success with a speech, which had gone down well, and I think he got carried away. I think he realised afterwards that the remark may have been ill-judged.

“The remark was definitely delivered with an affected voice and in a gay manner.”

Mr Fluker stood down as council leader last week after four years on the leadership team.

He said he had been the victim of personal attacks on social media.

He had been cleared of breaching the council’s code of conduct over the same issue by a standards committee in January.

In a statement at the time, Mr Fluker said he had “apologised unreservedly” after he “unintentionally offended someone”.