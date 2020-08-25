The first coronavirus death in over five weeks has been recorded at Mid Essex Hospital Services Trust, the latest figures show.

NHS England figures show 197 people had died in hospital at Mid Essex Hospital Services NHS Trust as of 5pm on Monday (August 24).

That was an increase of one compared to the 196 that had been recorded at the same point on Sunday, and the first death in 41 days.

It means there has been one death in the past week. The previous week there were no new deaths recorded.

The victims were among 3,425 deaths recorded across the East of England.

Of 23 trusts within the region, Mid Essex Hospital Services trust has the ninth-highest death toll.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

This means some of the deaths that were first recorded in the latest period may actually have taken place days earlier.

NHS England guidance states: "Confirmation of Covid-19 diagnosis, death notification and reporting in central figures can take up to several days and the hospitals providing the data are under significant operational pressure."

Only deaths that occur in hospitals where the patient has tested positive for Covid-19 are recorded, with deaths in the community excluded, such as those in care homes.