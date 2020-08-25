A number of high street chains have updated shoppers on the rules regarding the wearing of face masks in their stores.

Last month, a new law was introduced in England on Friday, July 24 meaning that face masks should be worn in shops and supermarkets.

Anyone who fails to adhere to the new rules will face a £100 fine, which can be reduced to £50 if paid within 14 days.

But under the new measures introduced last week by the PM, this amount will double for subsequent offences up to a maximum of £3,200.

Here's everything you need to know.

What have B&M said?

A B&M spokesperson told us: “We require the use of face coverings whilst visiting our stores.

"Anybody not wearing a mask may have a health reason not to be wearing one.”

The company didn't add if staff would challenge any customers who didn't wear a face covering in their stores.

What have Home Bargains said?

A spokesperson from Home Bargains said: “We are absolutely aligned to the current legal requirements with respect to the wearing of face coverings and, where mandatory within the UK, we would ask all customers to follow this unless they have a health condition that exempts them.”

Home Bargains didn't add if staff would challenge any customers who didn't wear a face covering in their stores.

What have The Range said?

A spokesman from The Range said: “Following the advice from the Government, it is mandatory to wear a face covering in our stores at all times unless customers have a health condition which makes them exempt from this.”

What have Wilko said?

A spokesperson from Wilko told us: "In line with the latest government guidance and to help keep our customers and colleagues safe, we’re asking that face coverings are worn when shopping in our English stores from July 24.

"Coverings will be available to purchase upon entry in to store (whilst stocks last) however, medical and other exemptions may apply.

"We will not refuse entry to any customers."

What have Poundland and PEP&CO said?

A spokesman from Poundland, and sister company PEP&CO, said: "Out of respect for each other, we encourage all customers to wear face coverings where they don’t have a valid reason not to.

"Enforcement is the responsibility of the police, but customer compliance with the guidelines in our stores is high."