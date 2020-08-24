Dr Hilary Jones has explained what the risk is of young children catching Covid-19 on ITV's Good Morning Britain (GMB).

In an appearance on Monday's programme (August 24), GMB's health editor has moved to reassure parents ahead of children heading back to school across England and Wales next week.

In Northern Ireland and Scotland, children have already returned to the classroom.

What did Dr Hilary say on GMB?

Dr Hilary said: "Whilst the government is saying one thing, what I think appeals to me is that there is a huge consensus among all the chief medical officers and deputy chief medical officers of all the four nations [Scotland, England, Wales and Northern Ireland].

"Scientific advisers are all in agreement that it's much better for children to be going back to school for health reasons, including mental health as well as physical health.

"The risk of Covid-19 in young children is really very small. Parents tend to think about the worst case scenarios.

"If we look at the worst case scenario, if we're thinking about Covid-19 and fatality rates, well the fatality rate in children aged between five to 14 is actually lower than Covid-19 than it is with seasonal flu.

"So I think that is a very telling statistic."

WATCH: Dr Hilary addresses parents across the UK on the risk of Covid-19 among young children

Addressing parents across the nation on Good Morning Britain, Dr Hilary added: "We don't worry about our children going to school when there's flu around, but we've got this overriding fear about Covid-19.

"Now it's good to have some apprehension about Covid-19 and to take all precautions, but I think that statistic is that the risk is lower than season flu, in terms of fatality rates in young children, is really important."