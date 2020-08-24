Police are appealing for information after an endangered animal was killed.
Officers were called to Blue House Fame Nature Reserve in North Fambridge with reports that a Hobby bird had been shot at around 9.40pm on Saturday, August 15.
Sadly the bird, which is protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981, later died from its injuries.
Marc Outten from Essex Wildlife Trust said: "We are extremely alarmed to hear of an incident of raptor persecution in Essex, on the Trust’s Blue House Farm nature reserve.
"The hobby is a small falcon that migrates to the UK from sub-Saharan Africa every summer. It is given the highest protection under the Wildlife and Countryside Act as there are fewer than 2,000 breeding pairs in the UK.
"The Trust is working with Essex Police in their investigations to ensure these birds of prey are given the utmost protection."
Anyone with any information is asked to call Essex Police on 101 quoting crime reference 42/127418/20 or you can report it online essex.police.uk.
