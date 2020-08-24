KFC have re-introduced their limited-edition 80-piece popcorn chicken sharing bucket across the UK.

The fast-food chain previously released the item for a short time back in February when they surprised the nation with the new addition to their menu.

When did the 80-piece bucket go on sale?

The bucket returned to KFC branches nationwide on Monday, August 24.

When will KFC stop selling the 80-piece popcorn chicken sharing bucket?

Chicken-lovers will need to be quick, as the company will only be selling the buckets for a limited-time only, ending on October 4, 2020.

What have KFC said?

In a statement, they said: "Remember February? Feels a long time ago. It was back then (in those face mask-free days) that we surprised the nation with the release of the 80-Piece Popcorn Sharing Bucket.

"Well it was such a hit that we’ve decided to bring it back again. From August 24 onwards, you and your mates can enjoy 80 pieces of our 100 per cent chicken breast Popcorn Chicken for just £5.99.

"That’s 80 pieces of bite-sized fun to share…the only question to ask yourself is who are the clucky friends you’ll split it with?

"Remember, it won’t be around forever – so be quick to take advantage of this incredible pop-portunity (…sorry)."

To find out more, visit www.kfc.co.uk.