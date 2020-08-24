STRONG winds are expected to batter England and Wales for two days this week.
The Met Office has warned that strong winds and gales could affect public transport on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The warning is in place from 9am on Tuesday to midday on Wednesday.
The Met Office says there could be delays to road, air and train services, and for high-sided vehicles on bridges.
It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray or large waves
Some short term loss of power and other services is possible in areas too.
The Met Office has advised for travellers to allow extra time and caution when they are out on those days.
