WOULD you dare to bare all on a first date?

The dating game show where contestants strip off is looking for people to take part in a new series.

For those that haven't heard of Channel 4 TV programme Naked Attraction, this daring dating series is hosted by fully-clothed TV presenter Anna Richardson.

What is the show about?

The picker will whittle down a group of six potential suitors, based solely on the power of naked attraction.

The naked hopefuls stand in individual pods, while one body part is revealed at a time to the picker, who eliminates a person in each round based on what they find least attractive.

What have producers said?

A spokesman from Studio Lambert, the production company which makes Naked Attraction, said: "Naked Attraction strips back the trappings of modern dating to just the naked body and asked the question:when we are entirely unfiltered, what do people really find sexually attractive?"

Executive Producer, Darrell Olsen added: “We’re excited to be back looking for a new batch of contestants.

"In these times I think many people are keen to find love and what better way than dating in reverse and starting off naked!?”

When will filming take place?

Filming for the series is set to begin in the Autumn, all while adhering to Covid-19 filming guidance.

Who can take part?

Applicants must be aged over the age of 18.

How to apply

Fill out a Naked Attraction application form here.