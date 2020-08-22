A SEARCH for a missing 65-year-old has been suspended after police discovered a man's body.
Essex Police have suspended their search for Stuart Lay, who was missing from his home in Harwich, after discovering a man's body in Brentwood on Friday.
Stuart was last seen in the Marine Parade area on the morning of Friday, August 14.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "His death is not being treated as suspicious and file is being prepared for the coroner.
"Formal identification is yet to take place but Stuart’s family have been notified."
