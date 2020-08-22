A MAN and woman were sprayed in the face with an unknown substance during an aggravated burglary in Latchingdon.

Three male suspects, all with their faces covered, made their way in to an address in Lower Burnham Road at around 10.30pm on Friday.

A man and a woman inside the address were sprayed in the face with an unknown substance and the man was also assaulted.

Jewellery was taken before the men, who are described as wearing tracksuits and having their faces covered, made off.

The man and woman suffered irritation to their eyes but their injuries are not life-threatening or life-changing.

Essex Police are appealing for witnesses to the burglary to come forward.

A spokesman said: "Enquiries are being carried out and we’re looking for anyone with any information to come forward.

"If you saw anything, have any CCTV or dash cam footage, or have any other information we need you to call us on 101 quoting incident 1408 of 22 August or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."