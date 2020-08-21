Little Mix are to hold an online concert in collaboration with CompareTheMarket.com later this week.

Ahead of their performance, the biggest girl band on the planet have announced their set list for their upcoming Meerkat Music ’UNCancelled!’ digital performance.

It will be the second gig to be held by Meerkat Music, which previously hosted a Take That concert online.

What is the set list for the Little Mix gig?

The set list is as follows:

Woman Like Me

Break Up Song

Wings

Holiday

Shout Out to My Ex

Touch

Exclusive for comparethemarket.com account holders:

How Ya Doin’?

Black Magic

The ‘Shout out to My Ex’ stars who recently released their brand new single ‘Holiday’, will be performing their anthemic tracks exclusively to the nation, in a special one-off performance, where fans will get to see the band perform ‘Holiday’ and ‘Break Up Song’ live together for the first time, since both of the tracks recent releases.

The performance will be Little Mix’s first together after their planned UK Summer Tour was cancelled due to current entertainment restrictions.

What have Little Mix said about the gig?

On the forthcoming Meerkat Music performance, Perrie said: "We’re so excited to be back performing our favourite tracks to the nation".

Jade added: "It finally feels like something to look forward to – we can’t wait for everyone to see us perform our new single too!"

What date and time will it be online - and how can I watch the concert?

Watch Meerkat Music present Little Mix on Friday, August 21, at 8pm on the Meerkat YouTube channel.

For further information on Meerkat Music head to www.comparethemarket.com.