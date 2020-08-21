AN opticians is advising residents to look after their eyesight as a socially distanced work and social life means more time spent looking at screens.

Scrivens Opticians and Hearing Care, in Dovercourt, is encouraging locals to get their eyes tested after 57 per cent of people it surveyed said eye strain has been a side effect from living a “virtual” life during the coronavirus pandemic.

The study - carried out by OnePoll - also found many people aged 55 and over needed to re-evaluate their approach to looking after their vision.

Results showed just a fifth of those in this age group were concerned about the possible side effects of blue light on their vision - compared to half of those aged 18 to 24.

Blue light is a colour in the visible light spectrum that can be seen by human eyes - it is all around us.

The light produces higher amounts of energy and can cause eye strain, physical and mental fatigue and headaches for prolonged use of electronic devices or computers.

Claire Lethbridge, branch manager, said: “As we are spending much more time using screens to communicate with colleagues, friends and family, the strain on our eyes is intense, so it’s vital that we give as much priority to booking an eye test as we do to taking up half price meal offers.”

The same study revealed that half of the 2,000 people polled are apprehensive about booking an appointment in the wake of the pandemic.

Ms Lethbridge added: “We have taken every possible precaution to make sure our store is safe for customers and for staff too.

“It’s so important that we take care of our eyesight and go for regular checks every two years, as they are the window to our general health too, as an eye test can detect so much more than a deterioration in our vision.”

Tips for avoiding eye strain:

Step away from your computer screen for regular eye breaks.

Reduce glare by checking your lighting.

Use an anti-glare cover over the screen.

Adjust the height of your monitor. The screen should be about an arm’s length away and the top of the screen should be at or just below eye level.

Adjust your type size for easier reading. Use your screen settings to enlarge the typeface and adapt the contrast and brightness to levels that suit you.