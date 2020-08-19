AN exotic cat zoo made famous by the Netflix series Tiger King is closing for good.

In a Facebook post to the page of the now-named Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, current owner Jeff Lowe - the nemesis of incarcerated Tiger King star and former owner, Joe Exotic - said the zoo is closed to the public “effective immediately”.

It comes after a federal judge ordered the zoo be handed over to Carole Baskin as part of a ruling in a $1m (~£800,000) dispute.

That meant the current operators had to be out in 120 days.

Jeff Lowe is the former business partner of Joe Exotic, who is currently serving a 22-year sentence for his involvement in a murder-for-hire plot and animal abuse.

He wrote on Facebook: “The Tiger King phenomenon has definitely changed our lives in many ways. It has brought us more attention than any human deserves, good and bad.

"It has, and probably will continue to make us a target of every nutjob and animal rights loon in the World, but we are prepared.”

He added: “As of today, we have decided to close the old zoo effective immediately.”

Jeff Lowe added that he has voluntarily forfeited his United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) exhibitor's license - which allowed him to buy and sell animals - due to the park's permanent closure.