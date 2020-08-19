Filming has finished on the next series of Channel 4's Great British Bake Off.

Production of the 11th series was initially delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Channel 4 cooking programme announced the news on its official GBBO Instagram page.

What was posted on the GBBO Instagram page?

A message said: “Filming has wrapped on the new series of The Great British Bake Off.

“More news soon.”

When was filming originally meant to start?

Filming for the series was originally meant to take place in the spring.

Matt Lucas joins presenter line-up

It was previously announced that comedian Matt Lucas would be replacing Sandi Toksvig as the programme’s co-host alongside Noel Fielding.

Lucas will also join judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.

Hollywood told the Radio Times in April that they could “turn around the programme pretty quickly and still have it out in late summer or early autumn” once filming resumed.

Spin-off show resumes filming

Following the news that the main show had completed filming, another message was posted on the official BritishBakeOff Instagram page.

It read: "As Junior Bake Off resumes filming, a new judge joins Liam and Harry Hill. Say a very warm hello to the wonderful Ravneet Gill!"

When will the new series of The Great British Bake Off be on TV?

No date has been given as to when Bake Off will return to our screens.

What other shows have resumed filming?

A number of television programmes have returned to filming, including Top Gear, EastEnders and Coronation Street.