A developer is reminding children where 'not to go' site seeing in Essex this summer.
Barratt and David Wilson Homes is warning youngsters about the dangers of playing on building sites.
The company is currently building homes in Corinthian Place in Burnham-on-Crouch, Blackwater Reach in Southminster and St Andrew's Gate in Halstead.
Simon Wood, Managing Director, said: "Developers like ourselves are building more new homes at sites all over the country, but until they are completed these places can be dangerous, and now that lockdown is easing and we’re slowly being allowed to venture further afield, children should be told to stay away.
"While we do watch out for youngsters during the day and secure our sites at night, we would like to ask parents to ensure the safety of their children during the holidays, especially if they live near an active building site."