A council has said the refusal of a housing development is a 'victory' for local democracy.

An independent planning inspector has refused a planning appeal for a development of up to 255 dwellings on Maldon Road, Tiptree.

Colchester Council have welcomed the decision, saying its a 'victory for the plan-led system'.

The application, by Bloor Homes had originally been rejected following strong local opposition.

Cllr Mike Lilley, from Colchester Council said: "I am pleased with the result of this appeal process, which is the right decision for both Tiptree and the whole borough.

"The Planning Inspector has confirmed that the decision taken by the council to refuse a major housing scheme on an unallocated site was correct.

"He also found the key policies in the adopted Local Plan are relevant and up to date and that we can robustly demonstrate a five-year housing land supply, which will enable us to continue to refuse unallocated sites.

"I hope this decision will continue to send out a clear message that we will do everything we can to stick to our Local Plan policies.

"This is a victory for the plan-led system and local democracy, and we can and will protect our communities from speculative development wherever they are proposed in the borough.”

The plans included parking, public open space, a link road and a parent drop-off area for Tiptree Heath Primary School.

Planners originally rejected the bid amid concerns it would create a create a “harmful urbanisation” of the village.

The decision said: “The proposed development site would result in a measurable increased coalescence between the main Tiptree settlement and the hamlet of Tiptree Heath.

"Furthermore it is considered the development would result in the harmful urbanisation of the settlement edge, which is currently characterised by modest buildings interspersed with intervening significant areas of undeveloped countryside."

Residents had also raised concerns over traffic and the impact on schools and GP surgeries.