LIFEBOAT crews were called following reports of two people in difficulty near a pier, struggling against the tide.

Harwich's RNLI volunteers launched the inshore lifeboat at about 11.30am on Tuesday to head to Felixstowe Pier, in Suffolk.

On arrival the crew began a search from Felixstowe Pier, up the coast towards the River Deben entrance.

With no sighting on anyone in trouble in the water, Harwich's all weather lifeboat was launched - followed by Walton and Frinton's all weather lifeboat.

Coastguard Rescue Teams carried out a search, and a Coastguard helicopter performed a search from the air.

Felixstowe NCI, Suffolk Police, East of England Ambulance Service, and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance were all involved in this "significant" multi-agency incident.

After hours of searching, confirmation was received that two people crews were searching for were safely ashore.

The search was stood down and the lifeboats returned to station.

Harwich’s lifeboats arrived back at station at about 3.30pm, four hours after the initial pager activation.

Harwich RNLI’s Lifeboat press officer Daniel Sime said: "We were very relieved that this incident had a positive outcome.

"This was a significant multi-agency effort, and for the individuals to be found safely ashore is excellent for everybody involved.

"We would advise anybody that thinks somebody may be in difficulty in the water to dial 999, ask for the Coastguard, and if at all possible, stay where you are to keep eyes on the individual until help arrives."